Popular CBC host dies

Stuart McLean, a bestselling author, journalist and humorist who entertained millions as host of the popular CBC Radio program “The Vinyl Cafe,” has died. He was 68.

His death was confirmed by CBC.

In December, McLean announced he was suspending the long-running program to focus on treatment for melanoma, which he was diagnosed with in late 2015.

He said his first round of immunotherapy treatment that winter was not completely successful and he needed to undergo another round this year.