Pool – valuable asset to the community

Friday PM – Saturday AM
Someone attempted to find money, cash, valuables at Oliver Pool. Broke window. Police contacted. RCMP attended. No arrests. Pool Open Saturday and Sunday
Comments
Sandra Cragg says
Bill and I went to the pool Saturday at noon and found it closed. There was an RCMP car there. Glad it was only temporary