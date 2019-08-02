Last poll – elect a federal leader 155 votes which is a fairly good sample for ODN and other on-line websites

Andrew Scheer 70

Justin Trudeau 49

Elizabeth May 16

Jagmeet Singh 11

Maxime Bernier 7

Yves Blancet 2

Analysis: Drop thought on bottom two names – both will do better in the east

The NDP leader is not well known or established. His local candidate (the incumbent) will fair better in the entire riding. I believe the real contest between Konanz and Cannings.

Local Green Party candidate will likely not do as well as her leader in the first poll. Will be interesting to see the results for the Liberal Candidate who was riding the Trudeau wave four years ago.

This poll today – check it out – elect a candidate to represent you.