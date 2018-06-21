Poll results

Wine Capital 58%

Friendly Small Town 18%

Parks and Trails 5%

Crime Capital 19%

If you take the top three as positive – 81%

Crime Capital – surprising strength of concern – note to Town Council and Police

Some form of security needed in the overnight period – even it was to be a LARGE presence with spotlights illuminating alleys and streets in the period of 11 pm to 3 am during the 4 warm months of summer. Some checking on commercial/retail doors – no confrontation with anyone but recording of license plates/photographs etc.