Politics in Penticton ???

Do you recognize him?
Young and hopeful – probably the youngest mayor elected in Penticton.
Hopeful for a second term.
(That is tough – no matter how popular in Penticton it is hard to get re-elected as a Mayor and sometime even a council member.)
Based on stories on the street – maybe no one from the present current council will be re-elected. “That would be sad for one reason – “stability” the word used by Mayor Andrew Jakubeit to me this afternoon on the phone.
He wants to be re-elected and despite mistakes made – believes he is in the best position to lead a Penticton council into the future:
1. so many present councilor members resigning or not stepping forward
2. Penticton’s history of ” kick out the incumbents “.
Now to be fair – the electoral process will begin in late August/early September before candidates surface and reveal their intentions.
Jakubeit says he is proud of his leadership in 4 years and the policies and decisions made by council – but admits not all hit the mark with the public like
the Skaha Park proposal.
But he says it’s a learning curve for any new mayor or new council and all should be given a chance to move forward with the experience gained.
Jakubeit: ” I hope there is lots of new comers into this election process with unique ideas and attempt to get elected. ” at the same time – ” I hope the incumbents with all that experience stand again for re-election.”
