Politics in Penticton ???

Do you recognize him?

Young and hopeful – probably the youngest mayor elected in Penticton.

Hopeful for a second term.

(That is tough – no matter how popular in Penticton it is hard to get re-elected as a Mayor and sometime even a council member.)

Based on stories on the street – maybe no one from the present current council will be re-elected. “That would be sad for one reason – “stability” the word used by Mayor Andrew Jakubeit to me this afternoon on the phone.

He wants to be re-elected and despite mistakes made – believes he is in the best position to lead a Penticton council into the future:

1. so many present councilor members resigning or not stepping forward

2. Penticton’s history of ” kick out the incumbents “.

Now to be fair – the electoral process will begin in late August/early September before candidates surface and reveal their intentions.

Jakubeit says he is proud of his leadership in 4 years and the policies and decisions made by council – but admits not all hit the mark with the public like

the Skaha Park proposal.

But he says it’s a learning curve for any new mayor or new council and all should be given a chance to move forward with the experience gained.

Jakubeit: ” I hope there is lots of new comers into this election process with unique ideas and attempt to get elected. ” at the same time – ” I hope the incumbents with all that experience stand again for re-election.”