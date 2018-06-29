Police speak – confuses story

Monday

Oliver RCMP were contacted by a male who advised his 66 year old wife had gone for a walk along the canal at 08:45 am and has not returned home. The canal (river??) due to recent flooding was very high with fast moving water.

Oliver member, Cst. (??) Sinnett, and Penticton Police Dog Services searched the area without success and called Search and Rescue for assistance. Search and Rescue began a systematic grid search while Oliver RCMP contacted the Dive Team and a Helicopter.

An Officer with the Oliver RCMP was tasked with being an observer inside the Helicopter while searching for the missing female. It was the late afternoon and a storm had gone through the area dropping a large amount of rain in a short period. There was concern the female was being exposed to the weather elements while only wearing light clothing.

Cst. Sinnett observed the female waving at him 300 yards from where she began walking but on the other side of the canal (river??. She described having been in the canal but was able to pull herself out onto the opposite bank. Because she was now wet, exhausted and had suffered some injuries to her legs she was unable to walk.

The Helicopter landed near the female and a member was able to assist the exhausted female into the Helicopter. The female was transported to a location where EHS could assess the female and determine if she required further treatment at the hospital.