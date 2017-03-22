Police report of the week – Penticton

2017-03-14

2017-3457 At 120 pm, Police and Fire dispatchers received a series of 911 calls from a young boy.

He initially reported that the airport was being robbed, then claimed that there was a fire and finally that his mother was injured from a fall. After nearly 40 minutes of the boy misleading emergency services personel, the 6 year old was located at a Penticton residence, with his grandfather, who was unaware of the mischievous calls.

Police officers had a long discussion with the boy about the 911 emergency call system and implications of making false reports.