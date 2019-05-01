Police details – body found in burnt out truck

East of Oliver – 10 miles up in the back hills

Oliver RCMP find body in burned vehicle on rural road

Oliver

2019-05-01 15:31 PDT

File # 2019-2076

On April 30th, 2019 at approximately 0840 am the Oliver RCMP were called to a remote location east of Oliver where a recently burned Ford pickup truck was located.

Upon arrival forestry department staff from Penticton had already attended the scene to suppress any fire surrounding the vehicle.

Once the scene was safe an examination of the burnt vehicle revealed human remains located in the debris. Currently Oliver RCMP members are partnering with the South East Major Crime Unit, the BC Coroner’s Service and Forensic investigators, who are all on scene.

The identity of the decease person in the vehicle has not been made at this time. Due to extensive damage to the vehicle, the model & type has not been positively confirmed, however there is some indication the vehicle was previously stolen out of Penticton.

Investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of the fire, and the identity of the deceased person.

If you have any information regarding any of these investigations, please contact your nearest Police Agency or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477