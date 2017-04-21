$5000 take from Osoyoos smash and grab – police put face on suspect

Police seek to identify unknown suspect involved in Osoyoos area break and enter

Osoyoos, B.C. Southeast District

File # 2017-1633

The Osoyoos RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying suspect involved in a commercial break and enter which occurred last Saturday April 15th.

On April 15, 2017 at 3:44am, the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a break, enter and theft at the Nk’Mip Corner Petro Canada in Osoyoos. The lone male suspect who is also believed to be responsible for other break, enter and thefts throughout the South Okanagan was observed on closed circuit video during the above noted break-in.

The male was last known to be driving a stolen 2009 Ford Escape, black in color. The last known licence plates (BC plates 780GWF) on the vehicle were also confirmed to be stolen. Investigators believe the male may be traveling to Calgary, Alberta.

The Osoyoos RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male. If you have any information about this crime we ask that you please call the Osoyoos RCMP at (250)495-7236 and quote file 2017-1633 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.