Police matters

I can confirm the theft of the sign was reported to our office and we are looking into it. I have no information to say at this time that the Osoyoos theft and the mischief in Cawston are related however it appears those responsible have the same motive in that they oppose a national park. Regards, Jason Bayda, Sgt. Osoyoos RCMP

In Oliver over the weekend – thieves stole more than $2000 worth of building material in the "Meadows" at a newsubdivision. This has been reported to RCMP in Oliver and we anticipate a release on this matter sometime today.

Builder/Developer Hart Buckendahl states he is offering a $500 reward for any information that result in the arrest of a person or persons in connection with this incident. Buckendahl states it was brazen in nature – a truck entering the subdivision in the middle of the night and carting off dozens of items.