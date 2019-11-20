Police in Penticton respond to crime stats

Stats Canada – Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR)

The UCR is based on police reported incidents and the population.

It is a valuable statistical tool for observing overall crime trends. It’s not a proportional comparison, as it bases its calculation on a per capita population only, and not taking into consideration that prolific offenders aren’t proportional.

With that in mind, a few incidents in a smaller community, such as Penticton, can dramatically impact the ranking for that community. A single prolific offender in a smaller centre has the ability to increase that town’s crime severity rating, as compared to a larger city.

In many cases, violent acts that are reported to police involve individuals who are well known to one another and can be considered isolated events, with no danger to the public at large.

“The RCMP in Penticton and throughout the South Okanagan have seen tremendous success in arresting prolific offenders in each of our communities, who are believed to be responsible for the majority of the crimes taking place.

Our officers remain committed to these efforts of solving crimes and improving our community’s sense of safety, security and overall well-being,” explained Cst. James Grandy.