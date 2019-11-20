Police dog ‘Haro’ credited with capture

On November 14 at 11:00am, police officers from the South Okanagan Targeted Enforcement Unit observed a woman they knew to be prohibited from driving in the driver’s seat of a black car with a stolen licence plate. They also recognized a man in the passenger seat as one who had been released from jail one week earlier with a condition not to be in a motor vehicle. Upon seeing the police, the woman and man fled in the vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle and occupants in Oliver and followed from a distance as it travelled south to Osoyoos. They took a back road on the east side of Osoyoos Lake in an effort to evade police however their vehicle became stuck in sand. They then fled on foot south on the shores of Osoyoos Lake.

Officers from Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, South Okanagan Traffic Services and Police Dog Services convened in the area. After a lengthy search, police dog Haro and his handler Cpl Jason Goodfellow located the two hiding in bushes.

The BC Prosecution Service has laid one count of breach of probation on the man, Shane Pope of Penticton and one count each of flight from police, dangerous driving and drive while prohibited on the woman, Connie Clarke of Oliver.

The great work and coordinated efforts of the South Okanagan regional detachments and Haro were paramount in this incident ending with the arrest and charges and no injuries, says Sgt Jason Bayda.