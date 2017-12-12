Police costs headed up as town grows

By ROY WOOD
In a little over four years, Oliver residents will likely be in for a tax shock as the town’s share of policing costs more than doubles as the population crosses the magic 5,000 mark.
Preparations are well under way, most recently with a Monday visit from the provincial public safety ministry offering town council a glimpse into the costly future.
Towns in BC with populations under 5,000 pay about 30 per cent of the costs of policing their communities. Municipalities with between 5,000 and 14,999 residents pay 70 per cent.
In the most recent national census, taken in 2016, Oliver skated just under the 5,000. It is widely anticipated that next time, in 2021, the town’s population will exceed 5,000 and move the town into the 70-per-cent cohort.
Considering the prospect, Mayor Ron Hovanes said: “We’ll make it though this, but it’s not going to be pretty.”
Gayle Armstrong and Christal Englender from the provincial public safety ministry assured council Monday that, as the 2021 census approaches, the ministry will monitor the situation and if it looks like Oliver will top 5,000, staff will be in close touch to help the town through the process.
The data from the 2021 census is expected to be released in early February 2022. The deadline for signing the contract with the province will be April 1, 2022.
Armstrong noted the short time frame and said it is important for the town and the province to be working together a year or more beforehand.
According to their presentation, the ministry will prepare police information packages for the town that will include:
- Information on the current police service and structure;
- Recommended minimum staffing levels for town policing;
- Information on the contract to be signed between the town and the province; and
- Estimated costs to the town of policing services.
The town has been expecting the increase in policing costs for some time, including an item in the Strategic Plan aimed at making financial preparations for the eventuality.
Chief financial officer Devon Wannop has prepared a series of options that would see the town begin to increase taxes before 2022 and put money aside to soften the tax hit. Whether and how soon council decides to begin building such a reserve will be debated during budget discussions early in the new year.
The talks could be lively since at least one council member is not inclined toward such contingency taxation.
Dave Mattes, winner of the recent by-election to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Jack Bennest, said in an interview last month: “For myself I don’t believe in raising taxes until you need to. So, as harsh as the blow might be, it’s best to do it when it arrives, when we need to.”
(Mattes did not attend Monday’s meeting, being out of the country on a long-planned family vacation.)
Englender warned that it is difficult to make direct comparisons between municipalities because of demographic and other differences.
However, the population in Osoyoos jumped over the 5,000 mark in the last census. Policing costs for an average homeowner were $83 in 2016. In 2018, the first full year under the 70-30 cost split with the province, the amount will be $227.
John Bjerkan says
Jack, you state no village or city can plan for the unexpected but in this case we can all agree the 5000 benchmark will be achieved. Would it not be prudent to plan with a little foresight for modest tax increases in anticipation?
Keith Johnson says
Well said Scott. At the least it should be analysed just to compare cost. Always better to have control.
Bill Ross says
I think this issue can be debated until the cows come home , but council will do what they feel is best for the town. They did that with the hotel and the property it sits on.
Publisher: “Constable” Bill has sat at the table. I defer to his thinking
Scott Schaffrick says
Who says it needs to be RCMP. Why not start a small municipal police force like Nelson…might cost a bit more then the RCMP but it would be run by the town and police how the town sees fit. Currently we are getting a police model based in Ottawa by a top heavy organization. Might be worth a look.
Mike Monaghan says
Why would we want to pay extra tax now for five years? What if we die? What if we move? Where’s the benefit to those people? We have been told that our taxes will probably increase in 2022. What do we do? Do we give our money to the Council of Oliver or do we make sure we manage OUR OWN money for the increase in the future? Jack makes a very good point when he compares the situation to gas prices. We are all aware of inflation. It hits us every day, month and year. It is our personal job to manage our own finances throughout life as best we can. Also the extra people moving here (pushing us beyond the 5,000 will be paying taxes won’t they? Nobody seems to have mentioned that money. But, as stated in the differing viewpoints, debate is good for the mind and good for the town where we all have to live.
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
My philosophy for what it is worth is to use the taxes now to enhance the Town so that in the future the population will have increased ( it usually does ) and the burden will be distributed. If you do not then things will be left undone and money reduced to pay for policing so much less will get done. The Council can only do so much to see into the crystal ball of the future and upkeep is vital or you will fall behind. In the meantime I would hope that the Provincial and Federal governments could be persuaded to implement a gradiant increase in policing cost with the steps being rated as it does not make sense to jump from 30 percent to 70 percent for a 35 person jump in population. Time for MLA’s to push on this issue as many towns in the Okanagan are hitting this wall.
Publisher: I think you are agreeing with me – but just as it with my hearing – I am terribly unsure of what you actually saying. ( hold off on tax reserves for policing or ?) Be direct.
Patrick Hampson says
Good analysis Betty-Lou, that would definitely work. My concern remains that Councillor Mattes wants to hold taxes back so if Council deferred to his philosophy, there would be limited money to spend on improvements to attract new-comers.
Paul Tribbick says
How about not giving huge unnecessary tax breaks to hotels
Shawn Yelland says
Oliver will surely grow beyond the 5 000 mark by 2021.
Can a forward looking council not prepare for this by perhaps introducing a small increase now and earmarking this solely for the purposes of offsetting a large increase later?
I think Devon Wannop is on the right track.
Patrick Hampson says
Councillor Mattes’ philosophy of waiting until the tax need arises assumes there will be no other critical issue which requires an increase in taxes. This is a dangerous assumption which amounts to a financial Crap shoot.
I guarantee the RCMP will discover the minimum policing model shows they require an increase in members and the existing building is no longer adequate. Oliver could be in for a very nasty capital expenditure surprise.
Publisher: I agree with Dave Mattes – councilor-elect – not sworn in. When the price at the pump doubles – you pay and get used to it. You likely do not start saving now in anticipation of gas company gouging.
Having reserves is always a good thing but not at the expense of having taxation for purposes not specified.
You mentioned a new building and more officers. Who knows – Oliver could actually pay for less officers as the bulk of the work is in the rural area (prison etc.). How about the land – does Oliver have to buy it? Why not tax more now and buy the land and building 2018-2023 – five years of saving.
Let’s think outside the box – something Mattes will do and proved in his last term by finding monies squirrelled away and used it on parks around the school enhancing the village.
As for unforeseen events – no Town or city, or person knows what might come at them but you would think that is the purpose of insurance. Maybe the Town needs a better insurance system for the unexpected.
Mike Heenan says
Your response makes no sense “purposes not identified”? The purpose, clearly articulated is future policing costs. Had councils created and funded a reserve account for this future cost, which has been known to be coming for years – this would not be the issue you are making out of it.
On the one hand it seems the town is bending over for more growth while at the same time refusing to recognize that growth requires increases in taxation. Taxation is not a dirty word. It’s required to pay for services and infrastructure. The inefficient and ineffective spending of those tax dollars should be your concern. Policing is a cost of growth and should be planned for and should have been for years before now. If you want growth so badly then you need to pay for it…and not all at once as you and your new councillor seem to think, but over time.
Publisher: Unsure whether you are talking to me (12 years current on council) or Pat Hampson 9 years on council. For a number of years in the last century (yes it is true) the plans were for growth as more housing was built including towers near the hospital. What happened to the census – the population actually slowed and went down. Unbelievable? not really when you look at the size of families today and the actual number of people living in a housing unit. Most 1, maybe 2, maybe 4 – but not eight like in my family home 60 years ago.
No one, no village or big city can plan for the unexpected – and many of us do not believe in un-necessary tax increases for items not really confirmed. As mentioned many times – get involved – go to meetings – read a lot and find out as much as you can. Once YOU are sitting at the table you might be amazed at what you learn and how your views change.
Jim Bowering says
So, Jack, are you saying Mike shouldn’t have an opinion unless he shares your experience? Don’t say anything unless you’ve been at the “table” like you? That’s a good way to stifle debate, isn’t it?
Of course, it’s always better for the next guy to have to raise the taxes. Better that he should look like the bad guy.