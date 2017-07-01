Police chase – woman escapes into lake

UPDATE: 9:00 P.M. Friday

“On Thursday night, Oliver and Penticton officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle near Hwy 97 and Vaseaux Lake. Two individuals were observed within the vehicle and then exited the vehicle when police arrived.

Police tracked one suspect with the assistance of a police dog and arrested that person. Another suspect entered Vaseaux Lake and swam away. Concerned for that person’s safety, officers tried to locate them via rowboat,That person eluded police.

The Oliver Fire Department and the Police Dog Services also took part in the search . Today, police continued searching for that person using other techniques and resources such as a drone.

K-9 search resumed this morning including helicopter search of lake for missing woman.

Thursday local emergency services responding to dispatches at 10:35 pm

Sundial Road at Vaseux Lake

Stolen vehicle chased to end of Sundial Road. K-9 unit deployed along with police boat, one male in custody, one female went for a swim in the lake and chased by police in boat. Female still outstanding at this point. Search and rescue deployed also to search for female!

Picture and story lines submitted by a reader – name withheld

Information being sought from RCMP