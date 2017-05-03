Police chase from Osoyoos – suspects found after accident in Oliver

On Tuesday May the 2nd at 09:00 pm, in Oliver near the Lions Park a single vehicle collision with a street sign was reported. This same vehicle was observed just prior to the accident driving Northbound from Osoyoos, when the RCMP member attempted to stop the vehicle it fled at a high rate of speed. The RCMP member did not pursue due to risk to the public’s safety. The occupants of the damaged vehicle departed on foot prior to RCMP arrival but were located a short time later uninjured. Charges are being considered. Any witnesses or if anyone has information is asked to contact the local RCMP or Crimestoppers.

RCMP Sgt. Blaine Gervais, Oliver Detachment