Police called to assist Oliver firefighters

9pm Thursday

Primrose Lane between Rd 2 and Rd 3

Fire department dispatched on a report of a pole burning. Turned out to be a campfire (not legal) in front of a home. The campfire put out quickly but one of the party-goers was a bit aggressive and started to shove at least one of the crew dousing the fire.

RCMP called and one rather intoxicated individual taken away by police.

Fire Chief Bob Graham reminds the public – no campfires or open burning allowed in town and in the rural area during the summer months.