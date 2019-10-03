Police action in Penticton

Firearms Incident – Shot fired in a home

Officers respond to a firearms incident at a residence, in which one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On October 2nd, 2019, at 12 p.m., Officers in Penticton responded to a report of a man having been shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed one male victim appeared to have been shot. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. Investigation has led officers to believe an address on Maple Street, in Penticton, may be involved. A heavy police presence is currently at this residence. There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered. The investigation is in its early stages. This appears to be a targeted incident, and the public is not at risk.

Stolen Truck – thieves sought

Officers located and arrested occupants inside stolen truck.

On September 30th, 2019, at 6 a.m., Officers responded to an overnight report of a break and enter into a compound in the Industrial area of Penticton, BC. The suspect(s) rummaged through several parked vehicles in an adjacent lot as well, before managing to steal a 2010 Chevy Silverado. Later that morning, at 10 a.m., a Police Dog Service officer spotted the stolen truck driving near Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Road in Penticton. With assistance from General Duty, Targeted Enforcement Unit and Traffic Services, the vehicle was safely stopped. The driver, a 30 year old man from Penticton, along with a 29 year old male and a 23 year old female passenger, were all taken into custody. The driver, who is known to Police, faces charges of theft of vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, which are all being reviewed by the crown.