Poles and Lights ordered for Spartan Street

Council in Oliver held a short but special meeting this morning to approve a $10 thousand lighting order.

Option 1 of 3 chosen by all of council because it was the lease expensive and could be complete by the end of the month.

Spartan Street Light options

That Council choose one of the following lighting options;

• Option 1 for $10,000 (chosen by council)

• Option 2 for $13,350,

• Option 3 for $26,200, or

• Budget an option for street lighting into the 2019 General Capital budget.

RECOMMENDATION:

Staff’s recommendation is to go with Option 1 and order new lamp standard (standard poles) to use LED light heads to complete the four lighting locations on the Spartan Street project for $10,000.

BACKGROUND:

A more in-depth look into street lighting options from Town Staff:

• Staff looked at all new poles and lighting (option 1) – This option would look at the Town to purchase 4 new 8.0 m standard street light galvanized poles with new LED 39 watt (100 watt HPS equivalent) heads which we have in stock and could use.

o This option requires a FortisBC 200 amp service and electrical contractor to wire and tie in which are $5,600.

o Total estimated cost of this project is $10,000 and with a timeline installation near the end of October or early November.