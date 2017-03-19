Poetry by Gail Prior

SPRING

Nature said “Let’s party!” And the invitations went out.

“I’ll dress in red, the Tulip said. It’s bound to be most arty.”

“Yellow is for me:, said Ms. Daffodil picturing herself as the life of the party.

Iris decided she would wear purple.

The Sweet Peas blushed and stood up for flight, with their varied colours, they knew they could dance all night.

The Cherry trees were ready – all perfumed and pink,

The bees were buzzing thinking about a drink!

Miss Mouse skittered about in a cloak of shiny brown,

At the party, she hoped a “MR.” would soon be found.

The sun beamed warmly to assist with the Spring ball.

The preparations were complete when The Great Gardener smiled down on them all.