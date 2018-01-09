Plans afoot to improve SOGH emergency ward at Oliver

In a letter read out loud to council last night in Oliver, Interior Health says a high priority project can be completed in Oliver in 2018 if all funding can be improved.

The scope of the work will encompass the development of a new waiting and triage area, separate public emergency department entrance and the relocation of admitting services. No plans given.

Chris Mazurkewich, CEO of Interior Health writes in a letter to Mayor Ron Hovanes, December 14th that the IHA board of directors have approved the project and included it in the capital requests for approval to various partners including the Regional Hospital District which would need to pay 40 percent of the costs.

This project thought to be a good indication that no plans exist to closing the Emergency Ward at South Okanagan General Hospital.