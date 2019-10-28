Planned opening in Oliver

OLIVER’S 2nd* LEGAL CANNABIS RETAIL STORE TO OPEN ITS DOORS THIS WEEK!!

The wait is over Oliver!

The Higher Path Cannabis Co., located at 5859 Main Street, will be open for business by the end of this week. The Higher Path already has stores open in Castlegar and Trail, with applications pending in Armstrong and Lumby as well. With the Castlegar and Trail stores having been among the very first to receive a provincial licenses, customers visiting the Oliver location can expect to benefit from our extensive product knowledge and unique insights into what consumers are looking for.

We’ve made considerable improvements to the physical space and are excited for our customers to come and see the transformation for themselves! We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. At The Higher Path we pride ourselves on offering a professional, yet casual and welcoming atmosphere that is comfortable.

We place an emphasis on friendly, knowledgeable service, offering great products at the best price, and giving back generously to the communities in which we live, work and play.

ODN asked which date would be the opening. Operators said it will open this week if all goes well and delivery of product is made.

*See comment section