Plan on attending – October 9th

The legendary Sons of the Pioneers are the gold standard for Western music, delivering thrilling harmonies, iconic yodeling, and poetic images of the West.

Signature songs like “Cool Water,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” forever rooted in Western lore, are stirring new audiences of all ages.

The Pioneers are the most decorated group in Western music, winning honours such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Swing Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to name a few. The group’s renditions of “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the Smithsonian Institution has named the group one of America’s “National Treasures.”

“We are honoured to return to British Columbia,” says Tommy Nallie (lead guitar and vocals), “Canadians really know and appreciate Western music, and that makes it really fun for us, too.”

Roy Rogers Jr., “Dusty” is the son of the ‘King Of the Cowboys’- Roy Rogers Sr. Roy Rogers Sr. founded the band in 1934 with Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer. Today “Dusty” Rogers is the M.C. for the Sons Of The Pioneers and sings middle harmony in the vocals- like his father did years ago !”

Venables Theatre October 9th