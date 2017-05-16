Plan ahead to attend

Next Tuesday

Question & Answer Panel Discussion – Public Hearing

• Oliver Community Centre

The Town of Oliver will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in a Question & Answer Panel Discussion on Tuesday , May 23, 2017 between 5:30 and 6:00 pm. The panel will consist of Town of Oliver Staff and the Contract Planner.

A Public Hearing is scheduled for Tuesday , May 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If a member of the public wishes to speak they must register on the Speaker’s List located at the entrance and will be heard in the order in which names are listed. Each person will be allotted 3 minutes to speak and if wishing to speak further they will be asked to add their name to the bottom of the Speaker’s List.

For more information on the Hotel Development and the Rezoning, please visit the Town of Oliver website under “What’s Happening”.