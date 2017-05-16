Plan ahead to attend

Next Tuesday
Question & Answer Panel Discussion – Public Hearing
• Oliver Community Centre
The Town of Oliver will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in a Question & Answer Panel Discussion on Tuesday , May 23, 2017 between 5:30 and 6:00 pm. The panel will consist of Town of Oliver Staff and the Contract Planner.
A Public Hearing is scheduled for Tuesday , May 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If a member of the public wishes to speak they must register on the Speaker’s List located at the entrance and will be heard in the order in which names are listed. Each person will be allotted 3 minutes to speak and if wishing to speak further they will be asked to add their name to the bottom of the Speaker’s List.
For more information on the Hotel Development and the Rezoning, please visit the Town of Oliver website under “What’s Happening”.
Comments
pat whalley 250 485-0010 says
Is there really any point in attending this meeting? It really seems that it is a “done deal” and those of us who feel the hotel should be on a different piece of property are called “nay sayers”. We are accused of not wanting the town to have a future and do not want to see progress.
This is far from the truth, most people favour the hotel plan, just not at the destruction of a beautiful piece of property that is well used and a big draw for tourists.
I honestly feel that the council has made up it’s mind that this is where the hotel will be and we may as well just crawl back into our holes and stay quiet. A public meeting is for residents to air their opinions and, maybe, have them taken into consideration. I honestly do not feel that any opinion except agreement is going to be listened to. I may as well stay home but that does not mean I am in favour, I just do not want to get angry over, what I feel will be, a futile discussion.
Yvonne Crothers says
We do not support a hotel by the river. First of all it’s detrimental to the environment, too close to the river. Secondly, the best camping spot in this part of the Okanagan, and a great source of revenue to the town would be compromised. So NO, DO NOT BUILD A HOTEL AT CENTENNIAL PARK!