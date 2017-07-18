Plan ahead

Perseid Meteor Shower Event at Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Saturday August 12, 2017

The public is invited to come and enjoy the Perseid meteor shower on August 12th at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, located at 717 White Lake Rd, south of Kaleden, BC. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or lounge chair to watch for meteors in comfort. Dress warmly.

Gates open at 7:15 pm. Talks presented at 8:15 pm by Chris Purton, Ryan Ransom, Tom Landecker and Ken Tapping. By 9:30 pm, dusk should allow viewing of the brightest meteors. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Okanagan Centre will set up telescopes for the public to enjoy other celestial wonders. The event concludes by 11:00 pm, with gates closing by 11:30 pm.

Should inclement weather (ie. clouds) alter the quality of the meteor and telescope viewing, the grounds will still be open and talks presented.

For directions to the Observatory at White Lake, consult http://www.nrc-cnrc.gc.ca/herzberg or call 250-497-2300.