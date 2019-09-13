Pioneers – continuing saga on schools – you can help

1921 – Oliver was growing – an irrigation ditch was being built – workers had children so a small school was needed and it operated in the basement of the United Church and a nearby auto garage.
by 1923 – a two classroom school had been built north of Fairview Rd ( School Board offices location today )
by 1929 – a four classroom school had been built west of the ditch with two more rooms added in 1937
by 1941 – an eight classroom school had been built west of the ’29 building for high school students mainly and the *scout hall school closed
by 1948 – “Taj Mahal” built – the SO High School with many classrooms, cafeteria, gym, workshops, music room, auditorium and many other amenities.
the ’41 building becomes an elementary school and the ’29 school become a primary school
by 1964 8 more classrooms added to OES on the east wing
by 1987 more classrooms added to OES on the west (Fairview) wing
in 1989 the inner old building demolished and a new school consolidated into one OES – the ’41 building lasted 48 years
in 1990 – the ’29 building ( now 61 years old ) demolished ( basically the two old schools gone) leaving a new one.
More On Testalinda School
Tuc-el-Nuit School
Sen Pok Chin School and the new SOSS later in a separate article.
What are your memories?
Thanks to the staff at OES, Oliver Archives, Cliff Gay, Kevin Tomlin, & Gail Blidook for their input
My memories of the Primary School: long rows of wooden and iron desk with ink wells, although the wells soon became obsolete when ball points replaced our fountain pens; a tall dark haired teacher, Mrs. Matthews, who I adored but many feared; A towering, smiling man striding the halls like a god, one to be loved and revered, Mr Guidi. The dreaded CLOCK, on the second floor. Everyone knew that it wasn’t just there to tell time, it was placed there just so that wicked little boys and girls would have to stand under it, displayed and scorned for their sins. We scurried past it, never lingering, lest we be mistakenly taken for an incorrigible one. Dick and Jane, Spot and Puff, learning to read and write, and actually having to spell correctly. Playground…just grass and dirt fields and one set of swings between the schools. I remember one icy winter morning some older wiser Elementary school children convincing me to stick my tongue on the A-frame metal bar! Ouch! At recess and lunch time we could have balls to bounce, skipping ropes, hula hoops, and a bat and ball. I loved school, my new friends, the smell of new books, chalk board dust, and mint flavoured jars of paste.