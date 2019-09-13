Pioneers – continuing saga on schools – you can help

1921 – Oliver was growing – an irrigation ditch was being built – workers had children so a small school was needed and it operated in the basement of the United Church and a nearby auto garage.

by 1923 – a two classroom school had been built north of Fairview Rd ( School Board offices location today )

by 1929 – a four classroom school had been built west of the ditch with two more rooms added in 1937

by 1941 – an eight classroom school had been built west of the ’29 building for high school students mainly and the *scout hall school closed

by 1948 – “Taj Mahal” built – the SO High School with many classrooms, cafeteria, gym, workshops, music room, auditorium and many other amenities.

the ’41 building becomes an elementary school and the ’29 school become a primary school

by 1964 8 more classrooms added to OES on the east wing

by 1987 more classrooms added to OES on the west (Fairview) wing

in 1989 the inner old building demolished and a new school consolidated into one OES – the ’41 building lasted 48 years

in 1990 – the ’29 building ( now 61 years old ) demolished ( basically the two old schools gone) leaving a new one.

More On Testalinda School

Tuc-el-Nuit School

Sen Pok Chin School and the new SOSS later in a separate article.

What are your memories?

Thanks to the staff at OES, Oliver Archives, Cliff Gay, Kevin Tomlin, & Gail Blidook for their input