Pioneer passes

Jean Lorraine EVANS (nee’ McPHERSON)

September 26, 1926 – February 15, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce that Jean Evans passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Evans, her children, Gloria (Kevin) Crookes and Robert Evans. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Graham (Mackenzie Bennett) and Andrew (Melissa McLean) Crookes. Jean was the child of Robert McPherson (WWI veteran) and Flora (née Carmichael). Jean was the granddaughter of Duncan Carmichael (a Fairview Miner) and the great-great granddaughter of Theodore Kruger (Hudson Bay Factor – Osoyoos 1885).

She was baptized and married in the Oliver United Church. Jean lived in Testalinda her entire life and was educated in the Testalinda School and SOSS. She and her husband Dave met in 1947 and were childhood friends. Reverend Pike married Jean and Dave in 1956 in a traditional marriage ceremony at the Oliver United Church. She worked at Trump Manufacturing (1954), K&C Silviculture and was a Church Secretary at the Oliver United Church for 14 years. Jean was a farmer and rancher for 60 years and loved to work in her greenhouse and gardens. She travelled to Kamloops every summer where she sold peaches to local ranchers for 30 years. All who purchased her famous peaches knew her affectionately as “the Peach Lady”. She also bred Border Collie dogs, adoring the puppies. She was a member of the Southern Okanagan Sportsmen, the Sumac Unit of the United Church and both the Oliver and Osoyoos Farmers Markets and volunteered at the Food Bank and as a Girl Guide Leader.

Jean as a member of the Evans family received the Evans Family Pioneer Award in 1992 for community participation. She also earned the Aggregate Award for vegetables at the Rock Creek Fall Fair. She loved camping and fishing with her family and had fond memories of her travels to San Francisco and Seattle. She also travelled to Scotland in 2009 with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to discover her family roots. Jean was a hard worker, but always found time to socialize with people. Family was everything to her.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm at the Oliver United Church. Donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.facebook.com\okanaapple or www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.