Angus Allen Shuttleworth

July 26, 1924 – December 6, 2018



Shuttleworth passed away peacefully on December 6, 2018 at the age of 94 years at Sunnybank Care Home.

Angus was born on July 26, 1924 in Olalla, BC.

Angus never married. He was a cowboy all his life, working on various local ranches up until his retirement.

There will be a graveside interment held at the Okanagan Falls Cemetery on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 10 a.m.