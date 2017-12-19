Photography students of SOSS visit Indoor Flea Market

From left to right : Alex Fraser, Lindsey McVicar, (teacher) – Jordan Bayda, Donna ( she did not specify her last name, but she is a vendor owner a the market ) Kyle Mathison, and Aydan Fraser.

Our teacher Ms. McVicar, allowed us to take a trip to the local Flea Market on Station Street in Oliver. The experience was incredible. The people were so kind and generous as we walked around taking photos. They were so excited to have us there that they even had baked goods and hot chocolate for us. It goes to show us how kind our community is, and how they proudly support our school activities.

The SOSS students took portraits of the people at the vendors, close up shots of the vintage items, and recorded quotes said by vendor owners to go with their portrait shots. Their photos will be displayed at the end of semester photography show to be held January 18th at Beyond Bliss Gallery.

Story and photo by Ali Lantz, High School reporter