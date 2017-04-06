Photographer Dustin Lesmeister

April 6, 2017, 10:30 am
Karen Tribbick says
April 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm
We should all be very thankful for our freedoms because of the many lives lost here 100 years ago- I would love to visit this site one day to pay my personal respects- thank you Dustin for a very thought provoking g photo
Patty Gebbie says
April 10, 2015 at 8:27 am
It is lovely to see the photographs in the ODN, but for us new comers a name & place would be most helpful!
Publisher: Local young person visiting a war memorial in France.
Dustin Lesmeister says
April 10, 2015 at 1:56 pm
Its Vimy Ridge Memorial in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France. Posted on Vimy Ridge Day.
Richard Simmons Jr says
April 9, 2015 at 4:31 pm
Always struck by the poignant beauty of this monument and what it represents.
Thanks Dustin
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Karen Tribbick says
We should all be very thankful for our freedoms because of the many lives lost here 100 years ago- I would love to visit this site one day to pay my personal respects- thank you Dustin for a very thought provoking g photo
Patty Gebbie says
It is lovely to see the photographs in the ODN, but for us new comers a name & place would be most helpful!
Publisher: Local young person visiting a war memorial in France.
Dustin Lesmeister says
Its Vimy Ridge Memorial in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France. Posted on Vimy Ridge Day.
Richard Simmons Jr says
Always struck by the poignant beauty of this monument and what it represents.
Thanks Dustin