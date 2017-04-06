Photographer Dustin Lesmeister

Comments

  1. We should all be very thankful for our freedoms because of the many lives lost here 100 years ago- I would love to visit this site one day to pay my personal respects- thank you Dustin for a very thought provoking g photo

  2. It is lovely to see the photographs in the ODN, but for us new comers a name & place would be most helpful!

    Publisher: Local young person visiting a war memorial in France.

    • Its Vimy Ridge Memorial in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France. Posted on Vimy Ridge Day.

  3. Always struck by the poignant beauty of this monument and what it represents.
    Thanks Dustin

