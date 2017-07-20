Photographer Audrey MacNaughton July 20, 2017, 7:17 am “I came across this female Wood Duck and two ducklings on the Hike and Bike Trail today. It was a bit misty.” Nearly missed this one Audrey – but it showed up today.
Comments
Gail Prior says
Thank you for sharing-good on you capturing this one-wood ducks are so shy.
I used to feed ducks during winter when I lived on Saltspring Island-several pairs of wood ducks came along with many mallards-quite miss them all.
Carolyn Tipler says
What a delightful photo – thanks for sharing.
Michael Monaghan says
Lovely shot Audrey, great misty feel.