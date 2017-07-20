Photographer Audrey MacNaughton

“I came across this female Wood Duck and two ducklings on the Hike and Bike Trail today. It was a bit misty.”

Nearly missed this one Audrey – but it showed up today.

  1. Thank you for sharing-good on you capturing this one-wood ducks are so shy.
    I used to feed ducks during winter when I lived on Saltspring Island-several pairs of wood ducks came along with many mallards-quite miss them all.

