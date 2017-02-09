Phone ahead to see if there are delays

A winter storm warning in effect Wednesday afternoon has prompted airlines to warn passengers to expect delays or cancellations.

WestJet issued a warning just before 5 p.m. that all passengers flying in or out of Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops should check their flight status as weather may cause delays or cancellations.

“We advise all guests travelling to or from these cities between February 8 and February 10, 2017 to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport,” writes WestJet.

“Additional updates will be posted as they are available.”

Currently multiple flights in and out of the Kelowna International Airport are marked as delayed or cancelled.

Source: Black Press digital