Phase 1 complete – Kiwanis to make another donation towards the completion of the “small wheels” park

Carol Sheridan writes:

The lead contractor on the Small Wheels Park project, New Line Skateparks, have wrapped up construction of the new features down at Lion’s Park and are working to remediate the work site by the 11th. While the park is now accessible for use, there will be fencing kept up throughout the winter months around the most sensitive areas of the park that need to be landscaped in the spring and park users are asked to use the temporary entrance into the park via the north and east access points. This park is unsupervised and park users are strongly encouraged to wear protective gear such as a helmet and do their part to keep the park free of graffiti and garbage.

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver is making a sizable donation towards the Small Wheels Park Wednesday. Kiwanis helped gain some momentum for the project in October of 2018 with a $10K donation and this further commitment of additional funds was the reason we could complete the construction of the updated facility in 2019.

The construction phase of the project (phase 1) is now complete and phase 2 (landscaping, signage, recognition plaques, seating, lighting etc.) will commence in early spring 2020.

The official grand opening for the Small Wheels Park is being planned for mid-March 2020.