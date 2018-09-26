Petra Veintimilla for Oliver Council

Well that sure went fast – 4 years have come and almost gone, and what a great first term it has been! I have had the pleasure of working along some very talented and passionate people, and have learned many invaluable lessons along the way.

Oliver is growing and changing in so many ways, and as a Town Councilor it has been exciting to be a part of this growth. I believe strongly in being proactive when it comes to planning and decision making, and beginning with the end in mind. I believe in building strong relationships; Relationships within my community, relationships with my fellow Councilors, and relationships with neighbouring communities. There is so much that we can learn from one another, and we are much stronger together than we are apart.

I am a past 2-term President of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce and am an active member of the Oliver Business Association, working to plan our Christmas Light-Up each year for many years. I am a member of the Festival of the Grape planning committee, a board member on the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services board of directors, and am Co-Chair of the Local Immigration Partnership.

My two boys both attend Oliver Elementary School where I am Vice-Chair of the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC), and I am one of the founding members of the local chapter of 100 Women Who Care. I am an active Council representative on the local Community Foundation Advisory Committee, the Food Action Advisory Committee, and the Developing Sustainable Rural Practice Communities Committee. I have long been passionate about community service, and being on Council has afforded me the opportunity to take that passion to the next level.

As one of your representatives on Council I have and will continue to be available for a chat any time, and to listen – to really listen. I will continue to put in my time to do the research necessary to make informed decisions, and to have our current and future community’s needs in mind at all times. I will continue to be a team player, and to work constructively with my peers for the betterment of our community as a whole, and I will continue to work on building relationships both in and outside of this beautiful slice of heaven that we call home.

I believe so strongly that by being engaged we have the ability to create the community that we want to live in; I believe in Oliver and its potential to shine, and I would love the opportunity to continue to work on your behalf to make this community the best that it can be. I am asking for your support at the polls on October 10th and October 20th as I seek my second term in office.

