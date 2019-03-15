Pet rescue in Osoyoos – thanks to all volunteers

Thanks to Peter Beckett for sending the photos

Sgt. Jason Bayda

Osoyoos Fire Department

All the volunteers involved in this rescue.

“Osoyoos police and fire staff were involved in the rescue of dogs that were running on the ice this afternoon before they fell through.

Neighbours who saw the incident called 911 and soon the rescuers were after the animals.

One sank before the men could get to it but they did manage to rescue the second dog, a black pit bull.

The animal was hypothermic but alive when they got it to shore. It was taken to the vet.”

Peter Beckett

Can you identify the volunteers? ODN would like to thank then.