Person of Interest – Do you recognize this person?

The Osoyoos RCMP would like to speak to the person in the attached photo in relation to an attempted midday break and enter on October 3, 2017.
If you can identify the person you are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at (250)495-7236 or Crime Stoppers and quote Osoyoos RCMP File 2017-5649.
Comments
Barb Gair says
If I do..then what? What is he a “person of interest” for? The term is usually used by the RCMP. Is this picture and the caption that goes with sanctioned by the RCMP? To little and to much info all at the same time.