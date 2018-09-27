People so hungry that they steal from a community garden

The Oliver Community Gardens have had a successful season, with beds fully rented, a new compost program, and increased donations to the Food Bank.
The rented and food bank beds are all tagged, but theft of produce has been a problem this summer. This is particularly disappointing for the students participating in the “Young Farmer” program. It is a “community garden”, but that does not mean help yourself.
Photo and words by Sandra Smith
Comments
Alan Ogden says
Why would anyone think it is just hungry people? There is rampant theft in our community.
Publisher: Pride Alan – most people I know have pride. Maybe those that don’t steal from a community garden. To me it is more likely that someone hungry and without money is the culprit.