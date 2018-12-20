Penticton’s new Hospital Tower to open in May 2019

Two features of new hospital extension:

UBC Faculty of Medicine will operate within the tower with a roof-top heliport for quick entry to the emergency department.

“We’re thrilled that the David E. Kampe Tower has met this significant milestone,” said Petra Veintimilla, chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District. “This hospital will enhance the care patients are receiving in Penticton and across the South Okanagan Similkameen region.”

Ben Deeley, Vice-President, EllisDon Capital.

“This is the end of the first phase of construction, and the beginning of a 30-year partnership that will see the residents of Penticton and the South Okanagan receive care in a state-of-the-art, well-maintained facility.”