Penticton is dangerous? Most would say ….no

Here is the top 20 most dangerous cities in Canada ( Most in Western Provinces ) as reported by Stats Canada and data compiled by McLean’s Magazine

Penticton is listed as No. 19

All Crime Index

No. 1 North Battleford Saskatchewan RCMP CSI: 385 Population: 14,439

Thompson Manitoba RCMP CSI: 366 Population: 14,146

Wetaskiwin Alberta RCMP CSI: 270 Population: 12,895

Portage la Prairie Manitoba RCMP CSI: 263 Population: 13,936

Prince Albert and area Saskatchewan PA Police Service Municipal CSI: 238 Population: 37,578

Williams Lake British Columbia RCMP{ CSI: 204 Population: 11,309

Selkirk Manitoba RCMP CSI: 193 Population: 10,575

Grande Prairie Alberta RCMP CSI: 173 Population: 67,085

Red Deer Alberta RCMP CSI: 170 Population: 104,493

Terrace British Columbia RCMP CSI: 167 Population: 12,373

Lloydminster Saskatchewan and Alberta RCMP CSI: 166 Population: 32,633

Dawson Creek British Columbia RCMP CSI: 166 Population: 12,878

Prince George British Columbia RCMP CSI: 164 Population: 79,450

Lethbridge Alberta RCMP CSI: 159 Population: 98,960

Langley British Columbia RCMP CSI: 154 Population: 27,818

Yorkton Saskatchewan RCMP CSI: 151 Population: 16,673

Port Alberni British Columbia CSI: 148 Population: 18,812

No. 19 Penticton British Columbia RCMP

CSI: 146

Population: 35,475

Timmins Ontario Municipal Police CSI: 138 Population: 42,650