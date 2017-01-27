Penticton Gas Station Robbed

Shortly before 6:00 am, a man entered the Shell gas station on Fairview Road in Penticton brandishing a knife and stole the cash drawer before fleeing in an older red two door car.

At 554 am, the employee of the Shell gas station on Fairview Rd called the Penticton RCMP reporting that a male had just robbed her at knife point. Police immediately attended and found the lone employee safe and uninjured.

The male had allegedly entered the store holding a knife and his face was covered with a white cloth. He did not threaten the employee but jumped over the counter, took the cash drawer and ran out of the store. The male departed in an older red car that was possibly a Honda Civic and a plate was obtained. The license plate came back to a different vehicle that had been stolen from a nearby business.

A red Honda Civic had been reported stolen the previous evening from the Penticton Recreation Centre parking lot and it is suspected that this may be the same car.

The suspect male is described as follows:

– 5’5” , 165 cm

– Stocky build

– Caucasian

– Black ¾ length jacket

– Black jeans

– Black toque with a white stripe.

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male responsible for this robbery. If you have any information, please contact Cst. Trina RAE at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477