Penticton car jacking Monday led to shooting death in Nanaimo

A man has died following a police-involved shooting at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo Tuesday morning.

RCMP, along with an Emergency Response Team, were attempting to arrest a man at the terminal in relation to a violent carjacking from another area of the province.

Police said the carjacking originated in Penticton on Monday night with that driver in that attack suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the vehicle was stopped as the man disembarked from the ferry. The Independent Investigations Office says attempts were made to engage with the male driver and during the course of that interaction it is believed shots were fired.

The male did not survive his injuries.