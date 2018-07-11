Penticton airport study – funding ??

Cost of study $30,400
Air service study for Penticton Regional Airport.
The goal to show Air Canada there is sufficient market demand to justify using larger aircraft on its Penticton-Vancouver flights and if demand is great enough to add additional weekly service to Calgary by WestJet.
Manager of the City of Penticton requested help from regional partners. Answers so far:
Penticton will pay $10 T
RDOS will pay $4 T
Summerland will pay $3 T
Osoyoos will pay $700
Oliver will pay $0.00
Keremeos and Princeton left with a $12,700 bill ?
Something serious wrong here.
Will City of Penticton be sharing an tax or utility revenue with those that contribute?
Comments
Ken macrae says
Just a question is the airport on penticton native land
Ed Machial says
Yes Ken, it is. And it’s been an ongoing dispute between the Penticton Indian band and the Feds since the 60’s. An Oliver local working for Indian affairs proved the land was taken under war measures (WW2 I think) with out proper compensation. Some time in the 60’s he put together a deal that would have seen the feds purchase the land for $1 million. Some arrogant bureaucrat refused and now, the last I heard they were somewhere around $50 million and I believe not yet settled