Penticton airport study – funding ??

Cost of study $30,400

Air service study for Penticton Regional Airport.

The goal to show Air Canada there is sufficient market demand to justify using larger aircraft on its Penticton-Vancouver flights and if demand is great enough to add additional weekly service to Calgary by WestJet.

Manager of the City of Penticton requested help from regional partners. Answers so far:

Penticton will pay $10 T

RDOS will pay $4 T

Summerland will pay $3 T

Osoyoos will pay $700

Oliver will pay $0.00

Keremeos and Princeton left with a $12,700 bill ?

Something serious wrong here.

Will City of Penticton be sharing an tax or utility revenue with those that contribute?