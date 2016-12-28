Penny Duperron in court in Kelowna

Good day in court today.

Last week (December 21st) the School Board’s lawyer attempted to get the case dismissed. Master Steven Wilson refused to do so, making reference to the court staff’s involvement in the issues raised. Instead he made arrangements for a new hearing today.

Today, after presenting my position, the lawyer for the School Board, Marie Watmough, attempted to argue a technicality. Justice Rogers dismissed this technicality and asked what they had to argue the case on its merits. Ms. Watmough admitted that they had nothing and asked for more time to prepare. Justice Rogers became angry and dismissed this saying that they have had this information in front of them since December 8th. He said, “You called me here in the middle of winter break and you are asking for an adjournment?” He then told them to come to court tomorrow morning at 10:00 am better prepared to argue the case on its merits. He also ordered them to pay me costs of $500 for appearance today. “You better bring a cheque tomorrow“, are the last words he said to the lawyer.

Hopefully all goes equally well tomorrow.

Penny