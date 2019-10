The pelican has been here for nearly 4 days which is extremely unusual.

This is usually just a pit stop to rest up before continuing on the long journey south. It seems to want to hang at this end right in front of my place and although it can be easily spooked, I was lucky enough this afternoon to catch him on the beach preening before he left to join the geese who were doing the same thing in the water a little further along.

Magnificent bird!

Submitted by Carolyn Madge