Peanut Pond condos will be family friendly

By ROY WOOD

The Peanut Pond townhome development took another step forward today as council approved the “form and character” of the proposal while at the same time moving to ensure it will be family friendly.

The 54-townhome development will sit on the hillside between Peanut Pond and Highway 3, behind the Super 8 Motel.

Monday’s council vote was to authorize issuance of a development permit based on the developer’s presentation of what the completed development will look like.

According to a report from planning director Gina MacKay: “The proposal will consist of 54 townhome units in a total of 14 buildings, a common use area with a swimming pool and hot tub and appropriate visitor area parking. This development includes an opportunity to have up to 28 rental suites.”

According to MacKay, the form and character of the buildings are consistent with the town’s Official Community Plan.

Vedette Drive will be the primary access road to the development and will require a complete reconstruction. The developer has given the town $200,000 toward the reconstruction, a little less than half the expected cost.

MacKay said the developer is expected to begin construction this fall and the reconstruction of the road will likely take place in the spring.

Councillor Brian Harvey raised the issue of how the town can be sure that the development will remain open to families and not be subject to some sort of age restriction that potentially could bar children.

MacKay assured council that the developer has always seen the project as intended for families and that the multi-level designs are appropriate for younger people.

Harvey insisted that the town should move to ensure that age-discriminatory rules aren’t implemented sometime in the future. “Once the development is turned over to the strata council, all bets are off.”

After some discussion about options, council decided to insist that a “restrictive covenant” be registered against the title of the property ensuring that a future condo board won’t be able to institute age restrictions.