Rest in peace Reani

Obituary for the late Noreen (Reani) Gayle Tomlin

April 8, 1951 – March 29, 2017

On Wednesday March 29, 2017, Noreen Gayle (Reani) Tomlin of Campbell River, BC and formerly of Oliver passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by family at the age of 65 years.

She was predeceased by her father Allan in 1977; brother Harvey in 2013 and her mother Eleanar in 2013.

Reani will be fondly remembered by her loving family including son Bill Cook; grandson Riley Cook; granddaughter Bailey Cook; brother Kevin (Corinne) Tomlin; sister Karen (Dan) Skaros; nieces and nephews Jarodd, Josh, Rebecca, Ryan, Justice, Kyla and Danielle.

Over the years, she worked at a Painters Lodge in Campbell River, the Department of Fisheries and with BC Homemakers.

Reani liked to travel and enjoyed trips to Prince Edward Island, Alaska and camping within BC, she also enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, crocheting, bead work, having coffee with the gang at Crucetti’s. She also spent many hours with her grandbabies, nieces, nephews and all her pets.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday April 11, 2017 at the Oliver Elks Hall with a luncheon to follow.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.