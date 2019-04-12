PCN – Primary Care Network – Promises! Promises!

How does it work?

Who benefits? Okanagan Falls and Summerland – please record this for later storage and retrieval.



A primary-care network is being created for the South Okanagan Similkameen, bringing additional resources to the region and allowing for planning a new team-based primary-care clinic.

Over the next three years, up to 22 new health-care providers will be recruited to work in the PCN. This includes six new general practitioners, five new nurse practitioners and 11 additional health-care professionals ranging from registered nurses and social workers to a pharmacist.

“We know many people in the South Okanagan Similkameen region are challenged to find consistent primary care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Creating a primary-care network in Summerland, Penticton and Okanagan Falls is a step forward in providing thousands of residents in the region with access to the comprehensive primary-care services they need and deserve. Over time, we will bring more communities to the network, so more people across the region can have easier and faster access to quality health care.”