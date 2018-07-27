Paving and re-construction projects

Construction Works Scheduled for Fairview Bridge and Town-owned Parking Lot Fairview Bridge

On Monday, July 30th, Mackinley-Clark Paving Ltd. will begin restoration at the entrances to Fairview Road Bridge.

The works involve some asphalt milling, paving and gravel base restoration to match the paved road to the elevation of the concrete bridge approaches. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the aid of flagging personnel to keep alternating traffic flowing on one open lane.

Unfortunately this work could not be scheduled during the Fairview Road works and the Town of Oliver thanks the motoring public for their patience as this much need repair is completed.

Main Street Parking Lot (north of Oliver Gardens)

On Tuesday, July 31st, the Main Street Parking Lot (north of Oliver Gardens) will be closed to the public while Public Works Crews start remediation on the parking lot. Works to the parking lot include leveling the surface, removing the partial concrete wall, installation of steps to Main Street, and installation of signage. While the parking lot is closed all day July 31st the lot will be closed sporadically throughout the next few weeks as works progress.

Station Street construction and paving ????