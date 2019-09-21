Tucelnuit Drive – freeway between Hwy 97 and OIB (Black Sage Road) Absolutely a terribly maintained roadway. About three months ago crews were filling pot holes and they are at it again but probably should have started at the north end.

Head up to Willowbrook, White Lake, Twin Lakes – glorious roadway with about 1 tenth the traffic. Wonderful for trikes, bikes, cycles and race cars. But let us return to reality here on the valley bottom with the 2nd most used roadway north and south. When was it last paved?

Does it not act as entrance to Oliver, Wine Country, OIB and many people of the Tuc-el-nuit area. Has town council ever talked to Hwys and the new road maintenance contractor….. ??

If you ask me I can get a phone number for the complaint department at MOTI and the new road contractor.