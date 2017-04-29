Pat Whalley writes

GOLDEN PARROTS AND OTHER STRANGE THINGS

I am one of those lucky people who enjoy good health. Of course I have all the usual aches and pains that come with age. I try to think young and ignore the fact that I am 72, after all, age is just a number and can be ignored most of the time.

My knees make strange noises when I bend and Dave and I can make music when we lie in bed, no not groans of passion but the sounds of my knees and his toes make a kind of ‘New age” sound that could probably be used to meditate to. Early morning, when we are thinking of getting out of bed and longing for our morning cup of tea, we often lie on our backs and play a duet by waving legs in the air and flexing muscles. We are silly enough to still enjoy these morning games. However, the activity quite often gets Dave’s intestines working and, all too soon, his digestive system adds the sounds of the tuba to the tune and I decide it is time to get out of bed.

A few weeks ago I was knocked flat by an infection that really took over. I had been to Penticton to a social event and started to feel cold and shivery. I was home by five and feeling really off my game so went to bed. The cold feeling intensified and I spent the night shivering and shaking, several times getting out of bed to find more blankets, a hot water bottle and even a heating pad. I had stomach cramps and wandered if I had got flue or even food poisoning.

After a long, restless night I had to get up as Dave was out of town and somebody had to see to the cat and dogs. After giving the pets their breakfast and letting them into the yard, I lit the fire and lay on my recliner, under many blankets. I guess I slept most of the day and when Dave arrived home in the evening, I left him in charge and went back to bed.

For two days I slept then got up and spent a couple more days on the recliner, feeling awful but not shaking any longer. Dave wanted me to go to the doctor but, the thought of having to clean myself up and get dressed was more than I could manage. I hadn’t washed myself in several days and was not in any state to leave the house.

The next morning, still holding court in my recliner, I felt a little better and was thrilled to see a beautiful golden parrot in the willow tree. Obviously someone had lost their pet so I called Dave to get his camera. Dave couldn’t see the parrot which I didn’t understand. Later in the day I looked out the window to see a large wine bottle, as tall as the hedge, the foil cap was throwing off the most incredible colours in the morning sunshine. Again I got Dave to look out the window, he agreed it was a beautiful sight and, unbeknownst to me, went and phoned our eldest daughter, who is a nurse.

I had previously arranged to make up an assortment of desserts for a funeral and, as I still felt ill I asked Dave to come to the workroom and help me. He made fruit loaves while I worked on several squares. However, I had a terrible time understanding the recipes and had to get Dave to follow the recipes and make up the ingredients while I constructed the various items. I also wanted to make butter tarts so proceeded to make the pastry. I have been making pastry since before I got married but I couldn’t remember how to do it and had to read the Tenderflake recipe. It seemed to be written in code and I just couldn’t do it, I began to wonder if I had had a slight stroke as my mind was playing tricks.

Later that day, our daughter arrived and insisted I go to emergency, she would accept no excuse and took me there. After being robbed of blood and urine, it was decided I had a urine infection that had got out of control by being ignored. Several hours of fluids and antibiotic iv’s and I was allowed to go home. How lovely to have my daughter take complete control of the house, she insisted I rest while she made the most wonderful meals and cleaned my house. She stayed the whole week and I was completely spoiled. It was wonderful.

This was my first experience of a real illness, it took me another week before I could spell my name or even use the computer, I honestly could not believe how my whole system had been affected.

Before she left, my daughter made me promise that I would never again ignore feeling ill and would seek medical attention. I have learned my lesson and will not ignore strange symptoms again. However, I am still positive that the golden parrot was in our tree and I am rather annoyed that Dave did not get a photograph of it plus the gorgeous twenty foot wine bottle. The pictures could have made a good conversation piece when we entertain.