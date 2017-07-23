Pat Whalley writes





On Reflection

Have you ever noticed that mirrors vary quite a lot? I have no idea how this is possible but it is true.

My china cabinet has a mirrored backing which reflects the china and pretty ornaments sitting on the shelves, it also reflects me in a very glamorous way. As I walk from my kitchen to the dining room I get a full length reflection of myself which knocks about thirty pounds off my ample proportions. If I proceed to the guest bathroom, the large mirror in there tells me not to kid myself, I am my normal, well rounded self.

Is it the type of glass that makes the difference in the reflection? We used to have large mirrors in our en suite which were very honest, not the best way to greet the morning when you have not even had your coffee. Because we have separate vanities that are opposite one another, standing in front of one mirror gives you an endless reflection of yourself by both mirrors reflecting on one another. What a cruel way to start the day! A renovation several years ago saw the big mirrors disappear and smaller, kinder mirrors installed.

Surely the nastiest invention ever is the magnifying mirror, obviously designed by a masochistic type of character. My cousin has very poor sight so finds the magnifying mirror a necessity in her home bathroom, so she can pretty herself up in the mornings. However, on visiting her home with its solitary bathroom, I stagger in there in the early morning and get the horrible vision of my puffy eyed, sleep wrinkled face in the magnifying monstrosity. It takes a strong will to approach the offending item and turn its face away from mine.

When travelling through Washington State, several years ago, we stayed at a motel in Yakima. A very nice room until you entered the bathroom. It was almost completely mirrored and had approximately fifty fat lightbulbs surrounding sinks and shower. What manic decorator could possible think that people want to see a reflection of themselves sitting on the commode or climbing out of the tub? There was literally no escape from your reflection on the bright, shiny mirrored walls.

The house I grew up in had mirrored dressers, in each bedroom but only one mirror in the downstairs part of the house, this was located over the fireplace. Those were the days when I used to enjoy looking at myself as I had clear, smooth skin with an “English Rose” complexion. I also had pretty, bouncy blonde hair that I was proud of. Several times I almost set fire to my dress by leaning into the mirror. How come that now we have mirrors in every part of the house, I no longer have the reflection that I wish to see. The blonde hair is now almost pure white and doesn’t bounce it just sits there or stands on end. The once smooth complexion is wrinkled and a bit dry, calling the deep furrows laughter lines is very kind but, let’s be honest, they are wrinkles and really do not need to be magnified to be seen.

The white, strawlike heap on top of my head and the wrinkles below were all well earned due to the, sometimes, hair raising experience of bringing up four teenage daughters. Every wrinkle has been the result of experience and it is a long time since a salesman called me “miss”.

Yes I admit I am getting old however, at 72 I still feel I have lots of energy, do lots with my life and I certainly do not need any reminders that I am aging. I think it is time to cover all the mirrors in the house except for the china cabinet which builds my ego, like any good friend.